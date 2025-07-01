We’ll be updated this post throughout the night as WWE SmackDown is being taped from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsbrugh, PA.
Continue refreshing often for the latest results!
Home » News » WWE News, WWE Rumors and Spoilers » WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 7/4/25
We’ll be updated this post throughout the night as WWE SmackDown is being taped from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsbrugh, PA.
Continue refreshing often for the latest results!
WrestlingHeadlines.com is your daily source for pro wrestling news headlines. Our coverage includes WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW, ROH, MLW and more. Formerly Lords of Pain (LOP), we have been publishing WWE news and rumors since 1998! We are an independent news outlet and are not affiliated with any wrestling promotion.