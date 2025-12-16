WWE taped the December 26 episode of WWE SmackDown prior to the live episode of WWE Raw on Monday night, December 15, 2025 at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Featured below, courtesy of WrestlingHeadlines.com reader Irvin Deitz, are complete spoilers:

Here are the spoilers for Friday Night Smackdown held on 12-15-25 from the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa In a dark match Fraxiom beat Los Garcia when Frazier pins Angel Damien Priest opened the show with a promo but gets interrupted by Zelina Vega until Aleister Black sneak attacks him and puts him through a table

They then continued to pick up the fight in the backstage area with Black hitting Priest with a snow shovel before a black mass into the steel door In a no title match Lash Legend & Nia Jax beat the Women’s Tag Team Champions Kabuki Warriors when Jax pins Sane. Post match Alexia Bliss & Charlotte Flair confront them Gulia (with Kiana James) faces Alba Frye to get a match with Women’s United States Championship & 1/2 of AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green. Gulia pins Frye United States Champion Ilja Dragunov & Carmelo Hayes beat DIY (with Candice LeRae) when Hayes pins Gargano MFT (JC Mateo & Tonga Loa) (with Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga & Toma Tonga) vs WWE Tag Team Champions Wyatt Six (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lukas) (with Uncle Howdy, Erik Rowan & Nikki Cross) ends in a double ddq with everyone brawling in & out of the ring

In addition to the entire December 26 episode of WWE SmackDown being taped prior to the 12/15 episode of WWE Raw at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA., a major angle was shot at Drew McIntyre’s home involving Drew, Cody Rhodes, SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis and the announcement of a big undisputed title tilt with a special stipulation. For more on that, including the spoiler video, click here.

