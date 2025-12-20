The Christmas week episode of WWE SmackDown is “in the can” following a double television taping held on Friday evening.

On December 19, WWE held a double taping at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. for the December 22 episode of Raw airing on Netflix and December 26 episode of WWE SmackDown airing on USA Network.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown spoilers for the 12/26 show:

* A Joe Hendry concert segment

* Christmas Street Fight: Joe Hendry defeated The Miz

* Backstage segment with WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes

* Backstage segment with Drew McIntyre

* Backstage segment with Jade Cargill

* Backstage segment with Michin

* Charlotte Flair defeated Lash Legend

* Backstage segment with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, and Trick Williams

* WWE United States Championship: Carmelo Hayes defeated Ilja Dragunov to win the title (WATCH SPOILER VIDEO HERE)

* Backstage segment with the women’s tag team division (Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Lash Legend and Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, Asuka and Kairi Sane)

* Giulia and Kiana James defeated Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre

* Drew McIntyre attacked Cody Rhodes, a Three Stages of Hell WWE title match between the two is set for the January 9 SmackDown.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.