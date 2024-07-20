WWE taped matches for the July 26 episode of SmackDown after the live episode on July 19 went off the air.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the taping for the 7/26 show.

– LA Knight def. Santos Escobar. Logan Paul attacked Knight post match.

-A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory) had a promo segment with boxer Terence Crawford. Crawford knocked out Theory.

– Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton def. Bayley & Michin

– Number 1 Contender’s Tag Team Gauntlet: The Bloodline def. The Street Profits, Legado Del Fantasma, The OC, Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews, and Pretty Deadly