This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is “in the can.”

WWE taped matches and segments for the July 3, post-Night Of Champions episode of SmackDown immediately after the live June 29 episode of WWE Raw in Atlantic City, NJ.

Featured below are complete SmackDown spoilers from the 6/29 taping for the episode airing on 7/3:

Sami Zayn opened the show with a promo. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso interrupted, and a top contender’s match between two was booked for the main event.

Charlotte Flair did a backstage promo.

Jade Cargill & Michin & B-Fab defeated Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton & Chelsea Green.

Zayn spoke with Adam Pearce.

Rey Fenix defeated El Hijo Del Vikingo to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

Giulia called out Blake Monroe backstage. Kiana James distracted Giulia, who was then attacked by Monroe. But Monroe then attacked James as well.

Royce Keys interrupted Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu.

Carmelo Hayes challenged Trick Williams to a United States Championship match. Williams granted him a non-title match instead. That match will take place on next week’s SmackDown on Friday, July 10, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Danhausen had a backstage segment with Miz, Kit Wilson, and Matt Cardona. Danhausen announced we would be facing JD McDonagh at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Madison Square Garden on July 18.

Laney Reid pinned Brie Bella as Paige fought with Fatal Influence outside the ring.

Finn Balor wished Cody Rhodes luck in the main event. After Rhodes walked away, Balor was attacked by Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga.

In the main event, Rhodes pinned Jey Uso with a crossroads. As a result, Rhodes will challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE Undisputed Championship on SmackDown next week, July 7. Uso appeared to injure his ankle doing a dive but finished the match without incident.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)