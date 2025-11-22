Next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is ‘in the can.’
The day-after Thanksgiving edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown for November 28, which also serves as the “go-home show” for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, was taped after the live November 21 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Featured below are complete spoilers from the 11/21 taping for the 11/28 episode:
Thanksgiving-Themed LEDs
Makeup touch-up for the announcers.
Jey Uso through the crowd. Don’t care what the IWC says—Jey’s connection is off the charts.
The Last Time Is Now Tournament – Quarterfinals: Jey Uso vs. Rusev. Jey Uso wins with a Spear and a Splash.
Miz and R-Truth both want into the tournament in place of Sheamus. Miz switched the name to his own when R-Truth was talking. He is back in the tournament.
Ring set up for Chelsea Green’s celebration. Chelsea called herself the greatest female champion in all of North America. Jade Cargill took exception to that right before Chelsea’s firework celebration went off and played her out. When Green came to, the fireworks went off.
Backstage segment with Team AJ Lee.
The Last Time Is Now Tournament – Quarterfinals: The Miz vs. LA Knight. LA Knight wins. Really good match.
Backstage segment with Team Becky.
WarGames Advantage Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka. Charlotte wins clean.
Survivor Series 5-on-5 Elimination:
The Motor City Machine Guns & Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura & Rey Fénix vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa & Talla Tonga & JC Mateo.
Eliminations:
Mateo eliminated
Nakamura eliminated
Tanga Loa eliminated
Shelley eliminated
Sabin eliminated
Fénix eliminated
Tama Tonga eliminated
Talla Tonga eliminated
Sami eliminated
Sole Survivor: Solo Sikoa
The Wyatt Six appear and take out Solo.
Lots to be added in backstage for the airing, by far. A little over an hour taped and shown in the arena.
TEAM SAMI vs. TEAM MFT
The Last Time is Now Tournament continues…
