WWE has some big plans in store for their special live daytime episode of WWE SmackDown today in Berlin, Germany.

Heading into the January 9, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, which emanates from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, several updates and spoilers regarding the show have surfaced.

First, a new title tilt is expected for the show.

After recapturing the WWE Women’s United States Championship from Chelsea Green thanks to an assist from Kiana James on last week’s blue brand show, today’s WWE SmackDown is expected to feature Giulia’s first defense of the title, as she puts it on-the-line against Alexa Bliss.

Making things even more interesting for today’s show is a familiar face who has been spotted behind-the-scenes at the Uber Arena.

A certain “Samoan Werewolf.”

Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu has been seen backstage at Uber Arena ahead of today’s show, according to multiple sources.

Finally, and perhaps most notably, one WWE source is reporting that there is reportedly a push internally from multiple personnel to have Drew McIntyre dethrone Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in their scheduled “Three Stages of Hell” main event title tilt.

Officially advertised for the 1/9 episode of WWE SmackDown, which airs live at 2/1c via Netflix for international viewers, and on a tape delay in the usual 8/7c timeslot on the USA Network for fans in North America, is the aforementioned Rhodes-McIntyre match, The MFT’s vs. The Wyatt Sicks, as well as Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams.

UPDATE:

Also being reported for the January 9 episode of WWE SmackDown in Berlin, Germany is the following match and segment order:

* Randy Orton segment

* Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix

* Giulia (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (Women’s U.S. Title)

* The MFT’s vs. The Wyatt Sicks

* Jordynne Grace vs. Alba Fyre

* Carmelo Hayes’ U.S. Title Open Challenge

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (3 Stages of Hell for Undisputed Title)

