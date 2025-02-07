Some spoilers have surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the February 7, 2025 episode of the weekly three-hour blue brand prime time Friday night program, we have learned that Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will continue.

Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble episode of WWE SmackDown will feature a main event of Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso, which is interesting considering online rumors of Knight being the reason McIntyre stormed out of the premium live event this past weekend.

Additionally, tonight’s show at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. will feature appearances by “Main Event” Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)