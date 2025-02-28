Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is set to kick off with a high-stakes promo segment featuring WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

The two will be on-hand just one night before their highly anticipated tag-team match at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

So far, two matches have been officially announced for the show. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his title against LA Knight, while WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green is scheduled to compete against an as-yet-unnamed opponent.

In a spoiler update, a mini-tournament is expected to take place on SmackDown to determine the next No. 1 contender for the WWE United States Championship.

The format will feature three singles matches as the qualifying round, with the winners advancing to a final triple-threat match later in the night. The winner of that bout will earn a future U.S. Title opportunity.

The scheduled qualifying matches include:

* LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

* Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman

As a result of the expected tourney, there is one source who claims the originally advertised Knight vs. Nakamura title tilt could be “changing in some form,” with plans still being finalized.

