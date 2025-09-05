In addition to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and CM Punk, additional WWE Raw brand talents AJ Styles and The New Day are expected to work tonight’s WWE SmackDown show at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

In the case of Styles, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods specifically, they are reportedly in “The Windy City” tonight to work a non-televised dark match at the taping.

Additionally, in a quick spoiler update on the show itself, tonight’s WWE SmackDown is expected to kick off at 8/7c on the USA Network, as well as Netflix for international viewers, with a segment featuring John Cena.

The current working plan heading into the show is for Cena and new WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn to interact during the segment, leading to a match between them in the first hour of the show.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.