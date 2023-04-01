Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* The Usos promo with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable vs. Ricochet vs. Erik

* Video for Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. This will cover two segments

* Natalya vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville

* Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

* Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face off

* The go-home build for WrestleMania 39

* 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Mace, Mansoor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Angel, Humberto, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Butch, Ridge Holland, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, and 2022 winner Madcap Moss

