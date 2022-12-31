Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Bray Wyatt in-ring promo. Uncle Howdy is set to be involved

* Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa. Ridge Holland, Butch and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are slated to be ringside

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez. Shayna Baszler was set to be ringside. This match, entrances, and video packages were set to get a lot of time

* Hit Row backstage segment

* Lacey Evans vignette

* In-ring promo with Imperium. Their feud with Ricochet and Braun Strowman will continue

* John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

