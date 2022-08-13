Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.
The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament: Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li and Shotzi
* Drew McIntyre promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos
* Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar
* Hit Row returns. This is listed ominously backstage as to protect the info
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler contract signing for Clash at The Castle. Ronda Rousey is to get involved
* Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss vs. The Usos
* Ricochet interview
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Shinsuke Nakamura
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage here. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:
