Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament: Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li and Shotzi

* Drew McIntyre promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar

* Hit Row returns. This is listed ominously backstage as to protect the info

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler contract signing for Clash at The Castle. Ronda Rousey is to get involved

* Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss vs. The Usos

* Ricochet interview

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Shinsuke Nakamura

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage here.

