Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.
The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:
* Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium
* Promos with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction in a non-title match
* Ronda Rousey vs. Xia Li vs. Natalya vs. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination match to determine new #1 contender
* Street Profits and Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models
* Braun Strowman segment with Alpha Academy
* Solo Sikoa vs. Drew McIntyre, expected to be a No DQ match
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage here. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:
* Clash at The Castle fallout
* Braun Strowman returns to the blue brand
* The Bloodline reunites with Solo Sikoa’s SmackDown debut
* Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to determine Extreme Rules challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan with Ronda Rousey, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans
* Hit Row and The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.