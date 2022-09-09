Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium

* Promos with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction in a non-title match

* Ronda Rousey vs. Xia Li vs. Natalya vs. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination match to determine new #1 contender

* Street Profits and Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models

* Braun Strowman segment with Alpha Academy

* Solo Sikoa vs. Drew McIntyre, expected to be a No DQ match

* Clash at The Castle fallout

* Braun Strowman returns to the blue brand

* The Bloodline reunites with Solo Sikoa’s SmackDown debut

* Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to determine Extreme Rules challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan with Ronda Rousey, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans

* Hit Row and The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios and Maximum Male Models

