Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Logan Paul promo

* Ricochet with Logan Paul vs. Sami Zayn with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and WWE NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa

* Braun Strowman segment with Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models

* Damage CTRL promo with Raquel Rodriguez and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

* Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Ronda Rousey sitdown interview

* Drew McIntyre promo

* Backstage segments with The Usos and Solo Sikoa

* NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa defends against Madcap Moss

* The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium vs. Hit Row vs. The New Day in a #1 Contender’s Fatal 4 Way

* Shotzi’s tank was brought to Anaheim but she is not listed on the rundown for the show

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage here. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn

* Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* The New Day vs. Hit Row vs. Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes in a Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Logan Paul returns to WWE TV to make a massive announcement (big spoiler here)

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and others are set to appear

