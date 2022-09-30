Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett segment

* Drew McIntyre vs. Austin Theory. This will lead to a six-man match

* Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios

* Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is scheduled to be on commentary

* Imperium promo with The Brawling Brutes

* Bayley vs. Shotzi in the main event

* Johnny Gargano and Alpha Academy from RAW are at SmackDown, and are scheduled to wrestle but there’s no word yet on if they will be on TV. Matt Riddle is also in town, Riddle vs. Theory was advertised locally

* Shotzi’s tank was brought to SmackDown for the third week in a row. She is set to start using it again soon to go along with her babyface turn

* There is scheduled to be a table spot at some point tonight. More weapons will be in play to promote Extreme Rules

