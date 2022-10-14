Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn

* Braun Strowman squash

* LA Knight vs. månsôör

* Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi and Roxanne Perez vs. Damage CTRL

* Hit Row vs. Legado Del Fantasma

* Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Karrion Kross vs. Solo Sikoa to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Bray Wyatt’s promo is the main event. It’s listed as “in-ring promo”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage here.

