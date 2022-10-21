Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa

* Bray Wyatt backstage segment

* The Bloodline backstage segment

* Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville

* Braun Strowman and Omos will face-off

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

* Rey Mysterio vs. Ludvig Kaiser

* Logan Paul promo

More spoiler notes for tonight:

* The Bray Wyatt lantern and Uncle Howdy mask are on site. There were plans as of Thursday afternoon for old Firefly Funhouse aspects to be implemented

* As of Thursday, Legado Del Fantasma was scheduled for a segment that was supposed to be out of the ring area, but it wasn’t listed on the line-up rundown above

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn are supposed to be involved in the Paul promo

* Imperium is scheduled to be ringside for the Kaiser vs. Mysterio bout

* The Brawling Brutes, The Usos and Zayn are set to be ringside for the opener

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Bray Wyatt appears with Uncle Howdy character also to return

* Omos and MVP come to SmackDown to confront Braun Strowman

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul returns to promote WWE Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

* Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa

