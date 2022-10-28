Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

* In-ring promo with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

* The New Day vs. Maximum Male Models

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends in an Open Challenge against the returning Emma

* Hit Row & a mystery partner (listed as Shinsuke Nakamura) vs. Legado del Fantasma

* Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross

* Bray Wyatt in-ring promo to close the show with Wyatt addressing his demons. At one point there were plans for Wyatt’s Fiend mask to get ripped by someone

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Bray Wyatt will address his demons

* Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

* Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis and a mystery partner vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends in an Open Challenge

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to promote Crown Jewel title defense against Logan Paul

