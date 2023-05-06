Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* The LWO and Rey Mysterio Promo. The Judgment Day is set to interrupt

* The Viking Raiders vs. The Good Brothers

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair promo. Damage CTRL, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are all planned for this segment

* Imperium vs. Street Profits

* Cody Rhodes segment

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross

– There are packages planned for WWE Draft, today’s press conference and Backlash

* Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley as the main event. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest are to be involved

* Cameron Grimes is planned for a backstage segment with Baron Corbin

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.