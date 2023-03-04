Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes meet in the ring

* Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar. This will be set up by a backstage segment that has Dominik tearing up the mask that Rey Mysterio previously gave to Escobar

* Promo with Drew McIntyre. Sheamus, Karrion Kross, LA Knight and The New Day are to be involved

* Tegan Nox vs. Shayna Baszler. Ronda Rousey and Natalya are scheduled for the show

* Bobby Lashley promo

* Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more

