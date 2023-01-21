Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in an opening round match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles #1 Contenders Tournament

* LA Knight is to wrestle, then a Bray Wyatt segment will air

* Tournament Match: Los Lotharios vs. Hit Row

* Promo with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, with involvement from Sonya Deville

* Tournament Match: Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

* Shayna Baszler segment

* Cody Rhodes video package

* Tournament Match: Legado Del Fantasma vs. Maximum Male Models

* Contract signing for Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Santos Escobar, Maxxine Dupri, Zelina Vega, B-Fab, Valhalla and others are all set for the show

* The opening tag match and entrances are expected to get a good amount of time

