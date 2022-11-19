Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* In-ring promo with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes, involvement from Sami Zayn

* SmackDown World Cup First Round Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet

* Interview with The New Day

* Karrion Kross vs. Madcap Moss. There will be progression of the Emma/Moss storyline, backstage and in this match

* Bray Wyatt promo, involvement from LA Knight. There were a few different styles of Wyatt’s mask on-scene tonight, but WWE often brings plenty of things that aren’t used

* Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler, involvement from Raquel Rodriguez and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey

* Imperium vs. The New Day and Braun Strowman

* SmackDown World Cup First Round Match: Sami Zayn vs. Butch, scheduled to be at ringside are The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more

