Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight's WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser. This match is scheduled to get some time

* Promo with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight. Dominik Mysterio will be involved

* WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way qualifier: Natalya and Shotzi vs. Lacey Evans and Xia Li

* WrestleMania 39 contract signing for Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Butch in a non-title match

* The KO Show with Sami Zayn. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will be involved

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are also set for the show

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* More build to WrestleMania 39

* The KO Show with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

* WrestleMania 39 contract signing for Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

* The Mysterio Family will appear as Dominik Mysterio asks his mom for permission to wrestle his dad at WrestleMania

