Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss

* Promo with LA Knight, to be interrupted by The New Day

* LA Knight vs. Kofi Kingston

* Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair face-off. Dominik Mysterio is to be involved

* Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler. Ronda Rousey is scheduled for tonight’s show

* Liv Morgan segment

* Bray Wyatt hosts The Firefly Funhouse

* The Bloodline segment

* Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

* Promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso to close the show. This is set to have involvement from Jey Uso and Sami Zayn

* Tegan Nox is to do an injury angle at some point. WWE had an extra brought in to work as a doctor but it wasn’t clear if this is related to Nox

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via this link. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from Elimination Chamber with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn and others

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

* Bray Wyatt hosts The Firefly Funhouse

* Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair face-off

* Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.