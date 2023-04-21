Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio

* The next segment is just listed as “SHORT”

* The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defend against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. This is only scheduled to go for one segment

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Xavier Woods

* Promo with The Usos

* Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle in a No DQ match as the main event

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via this link. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle in a No DQ match

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defend against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Xavier Woods

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.