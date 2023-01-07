Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Promo with The Bloodline

* WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar

* Ricochet vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble qualifier

* Liv Morgan segment

* LA Knight interview

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. Madcap Moss and Emma. Kross and Scarlett are to do a tarot card reading for Rey Mysterio at some point

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair promo leading to a match with Sonya Deville. This appears to be a title match

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

* For what it’s worth, Kevin Owens is at SmackDown

* SmackDown officially welcomes back new Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

