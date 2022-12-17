Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan

* Segment with Ricochet

* Segment with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Video for Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. A Knight promo is set to be interrupted by Wyatt

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Ricochet

* Hit Row vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Legado del Fantasma

* In-ring promo with The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his first appearance since War Games

