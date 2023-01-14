Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Braun Strowman

* Rey Mysterio promo. The previously reported and previously booked tarot card segment was in the plans, involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett

* Tegan Nox vs. Xia Li

* Bray Wyatt promo. Uncle Howdy was in creative plans

* Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Backstage segment with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. She and Sonya Deville will build to a future match

* Cody Rhodes video package

* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn. This match is scheduled to go a bit long

