Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Shotzi

* Hit Row performance, scheduled to be interrupted by Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy

* The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

* Asuka vs. Liv Morgan. Carmella is scheduled to do commentary

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Madcap Moss

* Sami Zayn promo

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via this link. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Go-home build for Elimination Chamber

