The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Butch

* LA Knight promo. The Uncle Howdy outfit was also prepared for use tonight, but tis is hardly a guarantee for use based on previous weeks

* Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders

* Contract signing for Ricochet and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, leading to Ricochet and The New Day vs. Imperium

* Backstage segment with The Usos and Sami Zayn

* Backstage segment with Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross

* Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Raquel Rodriguez is to be involved

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns for a birthday celebration in his hometown. A ton of milk, a milk truck, and a giant birthday cake were planned for the celebration

* WWE brought in extras to serve as refs, officials and security guards to break up a big brawl

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more

