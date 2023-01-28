Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

* Promo with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Brock Lesnar, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, Bobby Lashley, and The Miz are supposed to be involved in this segment

* Lacey Evans vs. local competitor

* Cody Rhodes video package

* Sheamus and Drew McIntyre segment that apparently leads to the tournament match being changed to Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Hit Row instead of Sheamus and McIntyre vs. Hit Row

* Promo with LA Knight. For what it’s worth, Bray Wyatt’s Hawaiian shirt and hat were sent to the show. Uncle Howdy’s materials were also sent to the show for a segment

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* The Viking Raiders are also supposed to be involved in tonight’s show

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via this link. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* The go-home build for Royal Rumble

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Hit Row

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.