Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament finals with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet. This match is set to get a lot of time

* NASCAR angle from LA Memorial Coliseum on Thursday with Rey Mysterio, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Sonya Deville

* Sheamus and Drew McIntyre (possibly Butch and Ridge Holland) vs. The Viking Raiders

* Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya to determine the fifth spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

* Promo with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Sami Zayn was scheduled to appear tonight but in a hoodie to hide his identity

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via this link.

