Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight's WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus. The opener is set for three segments including the entrances. Bloodline members and Brawling Brutes members are to be ringside

* Kofi Kingston interview

* Bray Wyatt Backstage segment. Wyatt’s green mask and Uncle Howdy mask were brought to the show

* Video package on SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

* Emma vs. Shayna Baszler. Raquel Rodriguez is to be involved, and still selling her storyline injury

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston

* Damage CTRL promo. Liv Morgan is to be involved

* World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet. This is set to receive plenty of time

* Scarlett was to have tarot cards to use tonight at one point based on the creative that was done Thursday

