Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight's WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre to determine the WrestleMania 39 opponent for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. This match is set for a lot of time

* Legado del Fantasma vs. The Judgement Day

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi in a non-title match. Rhea Ripley is to be involved

* In-ring segment with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn are to be involved

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

