Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio segment. Rey also has a backstage segment with LA Knight planned

* Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox and Emma

* Promo with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Rhea Ripley is set to interrupt

* Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus with the winner facing WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39

* Sami Zayn confronts Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

* Kevin Owens is in town for tonight’s show

* LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods and the women’s tag team match were not supposed to get as much time as the mixed tag team match and Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via this link. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus with the winner facing WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39

* Sami Zayn to confront Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

* Cody Rhodes will address the WWE Universe

* Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.