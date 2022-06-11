Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre in a Money In the Bank qualifier

* Xia Li vs. Lacey Evans in a Money In the Bank qualifier

* Promo with SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shotzi

* Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey, possible non-title match

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends against Gunther

* Sami Zayn vs. Riddle. If Riddle wins, he will earn a title match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns but if Zayn wins, Riddle is barred from SmackDown

The current announced line-up for tonight:

