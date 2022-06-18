Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.
The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:
* Riddle promo
* Last Laugh Match: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin. Pat McAfee will interview Corbin
* New Day vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky
* Drew McIntyre and Sheamus MITB match decision
* MITB Qualifier: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler, with Lacey Evans involved
* Max Dupri promo
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther Interview
* Undisputed WWE Title: Roman Reigns vs. Riddle
Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:
* Vince McMahon appears amid Board of Directors investigation
* Max Dupri reveals first client in his Maximum Male Models agency
* Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin in a Last Laugh match (WWE has not explained this match type)
* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Riddle
