Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Riddle promo

* Last Laugh Match: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin. Pat McAfee will interview Corbin

* New Day vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

* Drew McIntyre and Sheamus MITB match decision

* MITB Qualifier: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler, with Lacey Evans involved

* Max Dupri promo

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther Interview

* Undisputed WWE Title: Roman Reigns vs. Riddle

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage here. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Vince McMahon appears amid Board of Directors investigation

* Max Dupri reveals first client in his Maximum Male Models agency

* Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin in a Last Laugh match (WWE has not explained this match type)

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Riddle

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.