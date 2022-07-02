Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Men’s Money in the Bank in-ring promo

* King of the Mountain Battle Royal

* Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya video package

* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

* Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans and Shotzi vs. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Asuka (with Becky Lynch on commentary)

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos host ATA segment (Ask Them Anything)

* Maximum Male Models runway walk

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier Fatal 4 Way – Madcap Moss vs. Ezekiel vs. The Miz vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage here. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

* Battle of the Brands: Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans vs. Asuka, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss

* A Money in the Bank Cavalcade with all MITB Ladder Match participants appearing – Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Omos, Sheamus Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Riddle

* The final Men’s MITB Ladder Match spot to be filled, go-home build for Money In the Bank

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.