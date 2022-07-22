Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* New WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon will kick off the show

* Promo with The Street Profits

* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Promo with Pat McAfee

* The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

* Sheamus promo with Ridge Holland and Butch, plus involvement from Drew McIntyre

* Sonya Deville vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah

* The Street Profits and Madcap Moss vs. Theory and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Brock Lesnar is not listed after walking out earlier

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage here. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Stephanie McMahon will open the show

* Ronda Rousey comes face-to-face with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Maxxine Dupri debuts as Maximum Male Models reveal their 2022 Beachwear Collection

