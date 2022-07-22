Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.
The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:
* New WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon will kick off the show
* Promo with The Street Profits
* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Promo with Pat McAfee
* The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky
* Sheamus promo with Ridge Holland and Butch, plus involvement from Drew McIntyre
* Sonya Deville vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah
* The Street Profits and Madcap Moss vs. Theory and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos
* Brock Lesnar is not listed after walking out earlier
* Stephanie McMahon will open the show
* Ronda Rousey comes face-to-face with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Maxxine Dupri debuts as Maximum Male Models reveal their 2022 Beachwear Collection
