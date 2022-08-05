Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Ricochet vs. Happy Baron Corbin

* Video packages for The Usos and Sami Zayn, Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser, if Nakamura wins he earns shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

* Liv Morgan promo

* Gauntlet Match to determine Clash at The Castle challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

* Drew Gulak in tag team action vs. The Viking Raiders

* Erik vs. Kofi Kingston

* Promo with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

