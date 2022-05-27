Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* An in-ring celebration for new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura are set to be involved

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Championship Contender’s match will turn into Rousey and Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

* Interview with The New Day, Happy Baron Corbin backstage segments and more are planned

* Los Lotharios vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

* Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with Sami Zayn

* Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser vs. Drew Gulak and WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet

* Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland vs. The New Day and their mystery partner in the main event, partner is scheduled to be Drew McIntyre

