Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for full coverage of the taped broadcast.

Below are full spoilers for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, who was at ringside. Xia Li pinned Emma, then Tegan Nox. Rodriguez pinned Li, then Liv Morgan, then Sonya Deville. Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler to win. Baszler was a surprise entrant

* Rey Mysterio defeated Angel. Karrion Kross and Scarlett watched from the crowd. Rey called out Kross to come fight but he wouldn’t

* Bray Wyatt delivered a promo on LA Knight, saying he owes him an apology. Wyatt demanded Knight come apologize because it’s now proven that Wyatt is not Uncle Howdy based on what happened last week. Wyatt attacked the camera man instead

* The Bloodline delivered promos. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns promised to defeat John Cena and Kevin Owens next week, December 30. Sami Zayn said he will finally take care of the black cloud that is following him from his past, a reference to Owens, when he and Reigns take out Owens and Cena in the tag match

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Hit Row

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. The ring and ringside area was decorated for Christmas, and presents were used as weapons. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day were dressed as toy soldiers in one of the gift boxes. At one point Ricochet seemed injured and he was bleeding, but a ringside medic checked him out and he returned to the match. The finish saw Ricochet leap off Strowman’s shoulders with a dive to get the pin. The babyfaces celebrated with fans to end the show

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.