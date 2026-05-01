WWE SmackDown tonight in Tulsa, OK. continues the road to WWE Backlash in Tampa, FL. next month.

And a lot is set to go down.

As noted, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is scheduled to kick off the show.

Additionally, Sami Zayn will appear live, Jacy Jayne will go one-on-one with Charlotte Flair in women’s singles action, Ricky Saints will make his SmackDown debut, and WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella will defend their titles against former champions The Irresistible Forces duo of Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

If that wasn’t enough, WWE began a new ‘mystery caller’ storyline with Jacob Fatu leading into the show.

Finally, in an early spoiler, 2026 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Royce Keys will be in action, as he goes one-on-one against Angel.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)