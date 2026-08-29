WWE ran the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio this evening.

The company returned on August 28 to tape matches and segments for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on USA Network and Netflix at 8/7c on Friday, September 4, 2026.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw spoilers from the 8/28 taping in Cleveland:

* Gunther, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn all spoke to open the show.

* CM Punk talked to Nick Aldis backstage. This leads to Johnny Gargano coming out of his comatose state after Punk offered him a shot at the WWE Championship.

* Charlotte Flair & Tatum Paxley defeated Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid).

* Chelsea Green was speaking with Nick Aldis when Nia Jax interrupted.

* Nia Jax defeated Tiffany Stratton.

* Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton exchanged words.

* There was a Lil Yachty music video.

* Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura & Kyoki) defeated The Miz & Kit Wilson.

* Another match between Blake Monroe and Giulia never took place as Giulia attacked Monroe before the match started.

* CM Punk defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the WWE Championship. After the match, Punk offered Zayn a title match in Mexico City on September 11.

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