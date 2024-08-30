WWE is taping the Bash In Berlin “go-home” episode of SmackDown on Friday afternoon at Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Featured below are live ongoing spoiler results coverage from the taping.

* Michael Cole and Wade Barrett come out after German announcers Holger Böschen and Walandi Tsanti after the dark matches wrap up. The taping for tonight’s SmackDown is about to get started now.

* We see arrival shots of WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, WWE Women’s Champion “Queen” Nia Jax and Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton arriving to the building.

* LA Knight comes out for his open challenge defense of the WWE United States Championship. “The Mega Star” starts off on the mic with the German crowd strongly behind him. He says since Berlin is the capital of Germany, he’ll call his U.S. title the capital title. Ludwig Kaiser comes out as the local hero to answer the open challenge, and the crowd goes insane. Kaiser says he’s the best from Germany and vows to rename the U.S. title the European title when he wins. The bell sounds and this high stakes title tilt is off and running as the opener for the show. The match is given decent time, and Kaiser dominated the majority of the way through on offense, with the crowd sing-chanting along the way. In the end, Knight hits Blunt Force Trauma for the win to retain. Crowd wasn’t happy.

* A long-form video package airs promoting the WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown between GUNTHER and Randy Orton for tomorrow’s WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event.

* Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews square off against Legado Del Fantasma duo Angel and Berto in tag-team action in the second bout on the show. This one was given a few minutes and ended with the Legado Del Fantasma duo hitting an assisted knee for the win.

* Solo Sikoa talks about DIY and The Street Profits being in action against The Bloodline. He vows they will acknowledge him. He says he sacrificed Jimmy Uso and took out Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns to earn the right to be called “The Tribal Chief.” He did this to his own family, so imagine what he’s going to do to the four of them. Solo says he’s coming for the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens.

* WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are now set for the final face-off ahead of their title showdown at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 tomorrow. SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis is in the ring as Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens each make their way out. He talks about the significance of their match tomorrow and leaves the ring to them. Owens asks Cody what he wants to talk about. Cody talks in German. Owens mentions Cody’s knee and the tour this week, alluding to injury. Cody insists it’s fine and talks about what happened with Owens last week after their match. Owens says he gets it. They talk about Cody getting too much credit and Kevin not getting enough for the success of WWE. Owens keeps bringing up Cody’s knee and mentions he didn’t kneel down during his entrance like usual. Cody asks if they’ll still be friends when he beats him. Owens drops the mic, gets in Cody’s face and then walks off.

* Backstage, Corbin and Crews talk about being on a roll but losing again. A-Town Down Under comes in and says they aren’t a good team. Baron tells him to say it to his face. Theory says he meant it. Theory yells at Waller for causing trouble. Waller apologizes and says it’s what people do in Australia. He calls Theory his best mate and apologizes. Theory says they’re good, but it doesn’t quite seem that way.

* Another Giovanni Vinci segment promoting his return airs. The crowd in Germany was behind it strong in the arena. Vinci will debut next week.

* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes is up next in singles action. This match is given a decent chunk of time to develop, as it is the latest bout in their ongoing series of matches. In the end, Hayes closes the gap with a victory, bringing the series to 3-2 in favor of Andrade. The bout went through two commercial breaks and saw Hayes connect with his Nothing But Net finisher for the win.

* WWE Women’s Champion “Queen” Nia Jax defends her title in a Street Fight against Michin in the next match. A video package airs to hype the bout and then the two make their way out to get things started. The main event women’s title tilt was given a ton of time and culminated with the Queen hanging onto her throne, and retaining her WWE Women’s Championship with a victory over Michin. Tons of weapons were used throughout. Tiffany Stratton came out and hit Michin with her Money In The Bank briefcase and pulled Nia on top of her, but Michin kicked out. She went for a Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Bayley’s theme hit and she ran her off through the crowd. Michin fought back but Nia ends up hitting a Samoan Drop through a table in the corner of the ring. She followed up with her aNIAlator finisher on a trash can for the win. She beat Michin up with trash can lids and kendo sticks after the match and that’s how this week’s show wrapped up.