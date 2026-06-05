WWE taped the June 5 episode of SmackDown in Bologna, Italy during the afternoon hours today.

Featured below are spoilers.

We look back at Clash in Italy with highlights.

Gunther interrupts Wade and Cole’s introduction and he takes it out on the announce tables.

Gunther takes a mic and he gets on one of the announce tables.

Gunther says nothing happens until he gets what he wants. He wants justice for what happened at Clash in Italy. He says he has ring awareness like no one else. He put his foot under the rope and the count cannot be done. The referee and Cody know that and Cody took advantage of that and cheated. Cody took away what is rightfully his. Now, Golden Boy can go around kissing everybody’s butt around here.

We both know . . .

Cody Rhodes’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring and Gunther has calmed down enough to wait politely for Cody’s full entrance.

Cody tells Gunther that he is right. Your foot was under the ropes and you are a twenty year pro. Did you ever have a controversial finish before? You are a student of the game and some time you are the hero and you save the little piggies from the cold blooded sausage maker. Sometimes you are the cold blooded sausage maker. Cody says they don’t have to drag this out. We can do it tonight.

Sami Zayn’s music interrupts and he saunters to the ring, but he stops halfway.

Sami says he thanks the ride or die fans. He says that is the kind of respect he is looking for. He says he was trying to stay back there and not get involved. At a certain point, he cannot hear this any more. Gunther is complaining about being robbed of a championship opportunity. Sami says he knows about that. Golden Boy is ready to fight. You are ignoring the fact that you both did him wrong.

Gunther says this involves the title so it does not involve you. Get out of the ring.

Sami says Gunther is right. When it comes to the championship, he has never held it, but he knows about beating Gunther for championships.

Cody says he doesn’t know which Sami he is dealing with. You are a good guy and you beat Matt Cardona. The problem is that he is a little busy now.

Sami says this is why their friendship is in the state it is in. Instead of talking, you are blowing him off. You are looking for the next threat to you and the title. You might need to worry that the biggest threat is looking you in the eyes.

Cody asks Sami if that is what he means.

Sami says you were going to beat Gunther and teach him a lesson.. You beat Gunther, so when are you going to teach him a lesson.

Gunther comes into the ring and he pushes Cody into Gunther. Gunther with a sleeper. Sami pulls Gunther off Cody and Gunther sends him to the floor. Gunther and Sami fight on the floor and Cody with a suicide dive that hits Sami when Gunther moves out of the way.

Cody offers his hand to help Sami get up but Sami refuses and walks away.

Miz is on the phone with Kit and Kit says he was not allowed into Italy because of his emotional support cats.

Miz complains about the Cavaliers and Browns and he says he is going to deal with Danhausen.

Danhausen tells Miz not to touch his stuff.

Miz and Danhausen talk about how it isn’t nice to come into someone’s house uninvited.

Miz throws things around and then Miz touches something and he shocks himself.

Danhausen walks away and Miz is not moving.

Gunther interrupts Nick on the phone. Gunther says he is sick of being treated like he does not belong.

Nick says he is treating Gunther with the same amount of respect that Gunther has shown him.

Gunther tells Nick to fix this or his legal team will be involved.

Match Number Two: Raquel Rodriguez versus Bayley versus Kiana James versus Jacy Jayne in a Queen of the Ring First Round Match

We wait for the Bayley song to be sung by the European crowd and then Bayley with forearms to Raquel but Raquel sends her down. Kiana and Jacy go after Raquel and Raquel fights them off. Bayley clotheslines Raquel over the top rope to the floor. Bayley with a back elbow to Jacy and a cutter to Kiana in the ropes. Bayley with a belly-to-belly suplex on Jacy for a near fall. Bayley with a drop kick through the ropes to Raquel and Kiana with a rollup on Bayley for a near fall. Bayley with a jackknife cover on Bayley for a near fall. Kiana with a back slide for a near fall. Jacy with a rollup on Bayley and Kiana for a near fall.

Bayley with a side head lock to Jacy and Jacy with a forearm to Bayley. Kiana with a forearm to Jacy and Raquel with a cross body to everyone. Raquel kick s Kiana and she runs Jacy into the corner and connects with shoulders. Bayley with forearms to Raquel and Raquel with a splash to Bayley in the corner. Bayley with forearms to Raquel. Raquel with a hard Irish whip to Bayley. Raquel sends Jacy into the turnbuckles and connects with lawnmower elbows. Raquel with a vertical choke slam to Kiana for a near fall. Raquel punches Bayley and Raquel with snake eyes to Kiana and Jacy is sent tot he floor. Raquel charges at Bayley but she goes over the top rope when Bayley drops down. Raquel pulls Bayley to the floor and hot shots her on the announce table. Jacy with a kick and Raquel blocks a cannonball.

Raquel blocks a double Irish whip into the ring steps but Bayley comes from behind to propel Raquel into the steps. Jacy with a cannonball off the apron to Bayley and Kiana. Jacy and Bayley return to the ring and Jacy with a running neck breaker for a near fall. Jacy with an Irish whip and a hip into the corner. Jacy with kicks to Bayley and she chokes her in the corner. Jacy with a snap mare and kick to the back. Jacy with a thrust kick and a back senton for a near fall. Kiana goes for an O’Connor Roll but Jacy holds on to the ropes and then connects with a clothesline on Kiana. Jacy with an Irish whip nad she misses an elbow in the corner. Kiana with shoulders to Jacy and then to Bayley. Kiana misses a shoulder in the corner and Jacy with cannonballs to Bayley and Kiana. Raquel with a POUNCE to Jacy.

Raquel sends Bayley into Kiana in the corner when Bayley tries for a sunset flip power bomb into the turnbuckles. Raquel with a double Vader Bomb elbow drop for a near fall. Raquel and Bayley fight on the turnbuckles and Jacy pulls Raquel off and hits a super kick. Jacy goes to the turnbuckles to hit a Frankensteiner on Bayley. Raquel power bombs Bayley into Jacy. Raquel with a double choke slam to Bayley and Jacy. Kiana with a slingshot splash onto Raquel to break up the cover.

Jacy rolls to the floor while Kiana and Raquel exchange punches. Kiana with forearms and Raquel with a shoulder tackle. Raquel sends Jacy into the turnbuckles and applies a waist lock. Jacy with elbows to escape. Jacy with a sleeper and she gets on Raquel’s back. Raquel with a snap mare to escape followed by a shoulder tackle. Bayley runs Raquel into the corner and connects with shoulders. Bayley goes old school with the wavy elbow into the corner. Bayley kicks Jacy and hits an elbow drop to Raquel’s back for a near fall. Bayely with a belly-to-back suplex to Jacy and she hits a sunset flip power bomb into the turnbuckles and gets a near fall. Kiana gets a near fall on Bayley.

Raquel grabs Kiana by the throat and Kiana flips to her feet but Raquel with a clothesline for a near fall. Jacy with forearms to Kiana’s back and she sends Kiana face first into the mat. Bayley with a running knee to Jacy from the apron. Bayley goes up top for the elbow drop and she connects for a near fall. Kiana gets Bayley on her shoulders and Bayley gets to her feet. Bayley goes for the belly-to-belly suplex but Kiana escapes and hits Deal Breaker and a moonsault for a near fall. Jacy pushes Giulia down on the floor and Jacy with a forearm to Kiana and Bayley with a forearm to knock Jacy off the apron. Kiana with a rollup and has her foot on the ropes

Giulia pushes Jacy and Kiana thinks that Giulia cost her the match. Bayley with Rose Plant to Kiana. Jacy with a rolling elbow to Bayley. Raquel with a Tejana Bomb to Kiana for the three count.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez (advances to face Iyo Sky)

After the match, Giulia checks on Kiana and Kiana pushes Giulia away and blames her for all of this. Kiana says she did this all for Giulia.

Giulia with a Thesz Press and punches. Giulia kicks Kiana and Kiana goes to the floor.

Sami Zayn attacks paper cups and he finds Johnny Gargano. He brings up that everyone calls him the bad guy. This time he did something about it and Cody still finds a way to drop him. They get the short end of the stick. Nick wants to talk to him?

Sami asks Nick what he wants to talk about.

Nick tells Sami to stay out of Cody and Gunther’s business. Nick says Sami made it worse.

Sami wants to know why he is being told not to defend himself.

Nick says he has a meeting.

Sami wants to know who is so important that he cannot get a minute.

Sami turns around and it is Chad Gable.

Nick says they can put a pin in this until next time.

Match Number Two: Royce Keys versus Talla Tonga

They go face to chin before Talla pie faces Keys. Keys with punches to Talla and Talla pushes him away. Keys goes for a shoulder tackle or two but he bounces off Talla. Talla with a shoulder tackle. Keys with a body block and he tries for a slam but Talla blocks it. Talla with forearms to the back and an uppercut. They exchange punches. Talla goes for a slam but Royce gets to his feet and he hits a clothesline but Talla stays on his feet. Keys clotheslines Ralla over the top rope and Talla lands on his feet. Talla backs Keys into the apron and he slams Keys onto the announce table. Talla sends Keys into the ring post and then back into the ring. Talla chokes Keys in the ropes.

Talla with an Irish whip and a side slam. Talla with an elbow drop to the back. Talla with a nerve hold. Keys goes for a slam but he collapses under Talla’s weight and Talla gets a near fall. Talla misses a Yakuza kick in the corner and Kyes with Northern Lariats in the corner. Keys with a clothesline. Keys with clotheslines to the back of the neck and throat. Keys with more clotheslines and Talla stays on his feet. Keys escapes a choke slam attempt and he cannot get Talla up for a slam. Talla misses a splash into the corner and Keys with a splash into the corner. Keys with a running shoulder tackle to send Talla to the mat.

Keys with a power slam and then the straps come down, but Solo gets on the apron. Tama Tonga trips Keys. Keys punches Tama when Tama comes off the ring steps. Talla takes Keys down when Keys returns to the ring. Talla with a choke slam for the three count.

Winner: Talla Tonga

After the match, Tama and Talla attack Keys.

R Truth’s music plays and the attack, by law, stops. Truth goes after Tama and Solo. Talla stops Truth and Tama with punches and kicks.

Damian Priest pulls Truth to safety and wants to know what he is doing. Priest tells Truth this has to stop.

Tama with Cut Throat to Keys.

JD, Dom, and Liv are talking in stairwell and then Raquel enters.

Liv says Raquel and her can meet in the finals.

Dom says he has his rematch and then Liv mentions they will be King and Queen of the Ring.

Raquel wonders why Liv would say that.

We go to commercial.

We have a video for Finn Balor.

He says any night, any situation, any match, he will shine. Any time an opportunity falls his way, he proves that he can stand toe to toe with the best. He wants more. He says he wants it all.

Next week Finn Balor will be in the Fatal Four Way Match in the King of the Ring Tournament against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Royce Keys.

Priest and Truth are in the back. Priest says he doesn’t know Keys so why would he want to help him. He is Truth’s partner. Priest says he is here to focus on King of the Ring and SummerSlam.

Truth suggests checking on Keys and Priest wonders what can he do since he is not a doctor.

Erik and Ivar show up and he points out they are the AAA Tag champions and they are ready to face Truth and Priest for the titles.

Next week, Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair, and Jade Cargill will be in the Queen of the Ring Qualifying match.

Rhea Ripley makes her way to the ring.

Cole mentions that Rhea is limping due to injuries suffered during Clash in Italy.

Rhea says at Clash in Italy, she finally put the Jade Cargill chapter behind her. She didn’t come out completely unscathed. Her knee is a bit banged up. Rhea says Jade had a game plan to take her out and use the numbers against her. Jade, you failed to take her out. Rhea says she is still the champion. As for the numbers game, she had a nice, unexpected ‘friend’ come out to help her.

Charlotte Flair’s music plays and she comes out to the ring.

Charlotte says she knows Rhea didn’t ask for her help. She knows about not asking for help. She had Rhea’s back because she respects her. She had a lot of fun teaming with Rhea. Queen of the Ring is going on and she is a competitor at heart. She mentions she is a 14 time champion. As much fun as she has had beside Rhea, she will have more fun beating Rhea at SummerSlam. She says that Rhea has what Charlotte wants.

Tiffany Stratton’s music interrupts and she makes her way to the ring. Tiffany says hello to Rhea, the people, and Charlotte. She says if they would be out here not beating the crap out of each other, she would say they are crazy.

Charlotte asks Tiffany if she is out here to apologize but Tiffany says that would be crazy.

Tiffany says she is here for Rhea because while she has the US title, she wants that one.

Jade Cargill comes out with Michin and B-Fab

Jade says Flair didn’t save Rhea but she put herself next in line. She says she will make sure that side quest is rewarded. Look at your stupid friend Alexa. Jade tells Tiffany they have been doing this for a while and she tells Tiffany to stay out of grown folks’ business.

Jade tells Rhea to enjoy her title because she is coming for what is hers.

Nick stops all of the hostilities and he says that Rhea is not in condition to compete tonight.

Flair stops Nick and she says she has an idea. She might not like Tiffany and Tiffany doesn’t like her, why not have Jade and one of her backup dancers face her and Tiffany.

Nick likes the idea and we have a match.

Match Number Three: Jade Cargill and Michin versus Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair

Flair and Michin start things off. They lock up and Flair pushes Michin into her corner and she wants Jade. Mchin with a waist lock and Flair with a standing switch. Michin with a head scissors take down and Flair blocks a kick. Flair with a knee. Flair with a figure four head scissors and she rolls MIchin around the ring. Flair almost hits Jade on the apron and Michin with a German suplex. Tiffany tags in and Michin blocks a kick and she punches Tiffany. Tiffany with a drop toe hold and a running hip to the back and a drop kick for a near fall. Jade catches Tiffany on a cross body and Jade with a fall-away slam. Jade with an elbow into the corner followed by a spine buster for a near fall. Michin tags in and connects with forearms.

Michin goes for a slam but Tiffany escapes. Tiffany with a discus clothesline and Flair made the blind tag before the clothesline and Flair with a cross body and a walkover clothesline. Flair with chops. Michin with an elbow and Flair with a kick. Michin with an Irish whip and Flair with a Flair flip and boots to Michin, Jade, and Fab. Flair with a cross body off the apron onto Fab and Jade. Michin with a suicide dive. Michin gets a near fall. Michin with punches, and she sends Flair into the turnbuckles and chokes her. Michin gets a near fall after Jade gets in a shot on Flair. Michin with an Irish whip and Jade tags in. Jade with kicks and she chokes Flair in the corner. Flair with chops.

Jade kicks Flair to the apron. Jade gets a near fall. Jade with a suplex and she gets a near fall. Jade with an uppercut and Flair with a rollup for a near fall. Jade with a clothesline for a near fall. Michin tags in and connects with shoulders in the corner. Michin goes for a rear naked choke. Flair iwth a belly-to-back suplex and both are down. Michin tries to stop Flair from making the tag and Flair with forearms. Flair with an elbow to Jade and a kick to Michin. MIchin distracts the referee and Jade with a forearm. MIchin with a Styles Clash but Tiffany breaks up the cover. Michin goes for a figure four leg lock and Flair counters with a rollup for a near fall.

Michin goes shoulder first into the post when Flair moves. Tiffany tags in and she clotheslines Michin and htis a back elbow. Tiffany with a drop kick to Jade to knock her off the apron. Tiffany with a cartwheel into an Alabama slam. Tiffany goes up top and hits a swanton for a near fall. Tiffany with a back elbow to Michin but Michin with a Pele Kick. Jade tags in and Tiffany with a handspring stunner for a near fall. Flair and Michin kick each other and they go to teh floor. Tiffany and Jade exchange forearms. Tiffany with a knee and kick. Jade blocks the Alabama Slam and counters with a sit out power bomb for a near fall.

Michin pulls Flair off the apron and Flair sends Michin into the steps. Fab with a bicycle kick to Flair. Tiffany counters Jaded with a victory roll for a near fall. Tiffany goes to the turnbuckles and Jade pushes Tiffany down on the turnbuckles. Jade with Jaded for the three count.

Winners: Jade Cargill and Michin

Fatal Influence are in the back and Cathy Kelley interrupts.

Jacy says she is better than everyone else in the ring. She says she is on a different level.

Jacy walks over to a photo shoot for Brie and Paige.

Brie mentions that Jacy lost tonight.

Fallon and Lainey attack from teh other side and while Brie and Paige fight back, it is not enough as Fallon, Jacy, and Lainey stand tall and walk away.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Ricky Saints versus Carmelo Hayes

Ricky attacks Hayes from behind before the referee starts the match.

The referee starts the match and Saints with chops. Hayes sends Saints over the top rope to the floor and then Hayes with a flip dive onto Saints. Hayes goes up top and hits a frog splash for a near fall. Hayes goes for First 48 but Saints sees it coming and he goes to the floor. Hayes chases Saints around the ring and Saints kicks Hayes. Saints with a chop and he gets Hayes on his shoulders. Hayes escapes and hits a springboard clothesline and then he sends Saints to the floor. Hayes follows Saints to the floor and Hayes sends Saints into the ringside barrier. Hayes chops Saints and he goes to the turnbuckles to punch Saints. Saints pulls Hayes off the turnbuckles and Saints sends Hayes into the ropes and hits a clothesline. Saints with chops. Saints goes to the ropes for Old School

Saints with a slam and a knee drop. Saints decides to pose. Saints kicks Hayes and Hayes tries for a chop but Saints moves out of the way. Saints with a snap mare. Saints with a knee to the midsection and he gets a near fall. Saints with punches. Saints with an Irish whip and an elbow into the corner. Saints with a bulldog for a near fall. Saints runs into boots from Hayes. Hayes comes off the turnbuckles and Hayes is caught for a suplex. Hayes with a DDT to Saints. Hayes and Saints exchange punches. They continue to throw punches. Hayes with La Mistica for a near fall. Saints blocks First 48 and Saints gets a near fall. They go back and forth with near falls. Hayes with a rollup but Saints with a tornado DDT for a near fall. Saints goes for a power bomb but Hayes escapes and hits First 48 for a near fall.

Hayes goes up top and Saints hits the ropes and it crotches Hayes. Hayes goes to the floor and Saints sends Hayes over the ringside barrier into the crowd. Hayes is caught off the ringside barrier and Saints with a punch to the throat. Hayes struggles to get back into the ring but he beats the count. Saints kicks Hayes and then he argues with the referee. Hayes with a rollup for a near fall. Hayes with a thrust kick. Hayes misses a springboard clothesline. Hayes with an O’Connor Roll but Saints rolls through and grabs the tights for the three count.

Winner: Ricky Saints

Trick Williams is in the back and Cahty Kelley asks him about his King of the Ring Tournament Match tonight.

Trick says he is only concerned about himself. He says he is entertained by those Siamese twins in the ring. He tells the peasants to keep fighting. Now they are going to put his name on a list iwth the greats. He says he will punch his ticket to Minneapolis and SummerSlam.

Bron Breakker walks up to Trick and they stare at each other and Bron walks away.

Tiffany walks in the back and Chelsea wants to know why Tiffany didn’t tell her because she would have been out there.

Tiffany says she didn’t think she needed Chelsea out there.

Chlesea says she appreciates that she didn’t want her to get hurt, but she needs Tiffany out there with her.

Tiffany says she can’t go out there because she has to go to the trainer’s room.

Blake Monroe is at the pool and she talks about Tiffany Stratton. Your rise to the top was very impressive. Looking at you is like looking in a mirror. When we finally meet, it will be the box office event the fans want to see. She says Tiffany Time is about to run into a Monroe minute.

Match Number Five: Lash Legend versus Chelsea Green

Lash blocks Green’s attempts to get away but Green with a punch and then she runs to the floor to escape Lash. Green gets back into the ring and connects with a boot to the head and a Code breaker. Lash with a shoulder tackle. Lash sends Green face first into the mat. Lash with a boot to the midsection and a splash for a near fall. Lash with a bear hug and she tosses Green to the floor. Nia sends Green into the apron while Lash talks to the referee. Green with a shoulder and she tries for a sunset flip but Lash with a windmill to stop. Lash with a bicycle kick for a near fall. Lash misses a splash and Green with kicks and a double knee to Lash. Green goes for a clothesline but Lash stays on her feet. Green with a baseball slide to Nia and she drops Lash on the top rope.

Lash goes to the floor when Green pulls down the ropes. Green with a cross body off the turnbuckles to Nia and Lash. Green goes up top and she hits a missile drop kick for a near fall. Green goes for UnprettiHer but Lash blocks it and Lash gets Green up for Lash Extension and the three count.

Winner: Lash Legend

We take a look back at what happened with Roman and his minions on Monday night.

Royce is in the back and Solo Sikoa shows up.

Keys tells Solo to be careful what he has to say

Solo asks if Royce watched Jacob on Monday. He says Keys has no one to watch his back. Jacob is gone and Priest doesn’t care about you.

Keys says he didn’t bust his ass all those years to listen to Solo.

Solo asks if anyone called him. Solo says he was the only one to make the call. He brought Jacob and you here. He brought Talla and Tama here and they were champions. They need to get ready for war. He tells Keys to stop being so difficult. . . or he will make it difficult.

Danhausen comes out and he has a t-shirt caddy to throw shirts into the crowd.

Danhausen mentions that Miz destroyed some personal heirlooms and he blames it on Wade Barrett.

We take a look back at the Mask versus Mask match from AAA.

Axiom congratulates Rey Fenix on winning the title over the weekend.

Frazer says he would love a shot and Rey says he is good with it.

Chad Gable says he wants to talk to Rey. Chad mentions their match last year. The mask was to poke fun at the luchaordes in the ring. The longer he wore the mask, he realized it wasn’t a joke. You were doing this for your culture. Chad says that he is sorry. He asks for forgiveness.

Rey says Chad understands the culture. Losing the mask is painful enough. Rey says he forgives him. He tells Chad that he wasn’t the only one he insulted.

Nick stops Cody and he asks if the offer for a rematch is still on. He says they will accept the rematch under one condition. Nick says he will let us know for next week.

Cody says he doesn’t want to wait until longer than two weeks from now, so they will do it in Kansas City.

Match Number Six: Trick Williams versus Bron Breakker versus Dominik Mysterio versus Damian Priest in a King of the Ring Tournament Match

It’s main event time!

Bron with a German suplex to Trick as the match starts. Dom goes to the floor. Priest and Bron exchange punches. Bron with a German suplex to Priest. Trick kicks Bron and Bron with a German to Trick. Bron punches Dom off the apron. Priest with a forearm and Bron with a WARP clothesline and he buffers. Bron goes to the floor to say hello to DOM and he hits a flying shoulder tackle and he leaps onto the announce table. Bron Sends Dom intot he apron and Trick hits Bron and Trick sends Dom over the announce table and Trick gets on the announce table for a moment. Dom with knees to Trick and a chop. Dom and Trick return to the ring. Dom with a forearm but he wants nothing to do with Priest. Priest punches Dom and connects with a forearm in the corner. Dom with a kick and Priest iwth a flying back elbow.

Priest and Trick exchange forearms. Trick with chops. Priest with chops of his own to Trick.