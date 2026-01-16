WWE ran the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England on Friday at 3pm EST. / 12pm PST., for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The show aired live for international fans via Netflix, but will air in the normal 8pm EST. / 5pm PST. time slot on the USA Network tonight for fans in North America.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown spoilers from London, England for the January 16, 2026 episode:

Bagpipes play to introduce the new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as he makes his way to the ring.

Drew says he prayed for this and it happened. He says it has been a few rough years in the UK, but if anyone can do it is his him. He says the love he has received since he won has been great. He says he wants to say to each and every one of you out there . . . screw you.

He isn’t doing the bad guy wrestler bit, he says screw you. When he got fired, where were you? You want to jump on the bandwagon now, 99% of you weren’t there. When Roman Reigns screwed him over, where were you? When CM Punk was screwing him over, you were cheering for Roman and doing that YEET. When Cody and his referees screwed him, where was the hashtag. The only person he needs to thank is himself. Drew thanks himself. You should chant ‘Thank you Drew’.

There is one person he needs to address, the former . . . he knows it cuts like a knife every time he says FORMER champion. He says he knows Cody is preparing for getting a rematch. He put a clause in the contract. There is no rematch. You have to work your way back up. The vanilla QB1 era is over. You have to deal with the dangerous and unpredictable Drew McIntyre era.

Randy Orton’s music plays.

Drew asks Randy if he is here to congratulate him.

Randy looks around and he tells Drew and everyone in London know that they do not like each other one bit. He is not out here to congratulate him. He is here to remind Drew that a few months ago, you had the chance to kick his head through the announce table, and you declined, so . . . when he gets the opportunity to return the favor, he will not hesitate. He beat Drew for the title before and he will do it again thanks to the three most dangerous letters, R. . . K . . . O.

Jacob Fatu’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Drew wants Fatu to slow down and Fatu punches Drew and they go to the floor. Fatu sends Drew into the announce table but Drew sends Fatu into the ring post. Drew tries to go over the ringside barrier and Fatu stops him. Drew with an elbow and Fatu follows him.

Miz comes up from behind and hits a Skull Crushing Finale.

Match Number One: Miz versus Randy Orton in a Qualifying Match to Get to Have A Chance to Wrestle for the Title at Royal Rumble

The match is joined in progress and Miz with punches and a DDT for a near fall. Randy goes to the floor and Orton with a thumb to the eyes. Orton goes for a back drop driver but Miz lands on his feet. Miz with a back drop driver to Randy on the announce table. Miz with a kick to Orton when they return to the ring. Miz with punches but Orton with a punch. They go back and forth with Orton gaining the advantage. Miz with an Irish whip and Miz sets for an Awesome Clothesline so Orton with a clothesline. Orton with the second clothesline. Orton ducks a clothesline and hits a power slam. Orton goes for the IEDDT but Miz escapes and goes to the floor. Orton with a kick and he gives Miz a back drop driver onto the announce table. Orton goes for a second one and hits it. The crowd is not satisfied and Oton obliges with another one.

Orton sends Miz back into the ring and Orton stops Miz on the apron. Orton sets for the IEDDT and hits it. Randy twists to the mat and sets for the push ups. Miz counters with a Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall. Miz sets for another one but Orton with a snap mare and Miz escapes an RKO and gets a near fall with a rollup. Orton with an RKO for the three count.

Winner: Randy Orton

Drew hugs his title belt as he walks in the back.

Ilja Dragunov stops him and says it is nice to talk for the first time. Ila says he will beat Sami and he will step one step closer to the title. He won a title on his first night back because he doesn’t fight like a sane man.

Drew says he doesn’t care because he is being chased by a mad man. He will see Ilja at the Rumble if he wins. He says he didn’t knock out Jacob’s teeth but he will knock out Ilja’s.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a Wyatts VCR presentation.

Howdy asks Solo if he thinks he stole their light, but you have inherited what it means. The lantern was never a weapon. We carried it in the dark so the dark doesn’t carry us. It does not belong in the hands of someone who believes taking it is more than its purpose. Howdy says it will come back to them. They will not rest until it is over.

Joe and Corey talk about the women’s tag team division.

Alexa is in the back and Charlotte shows up.

Alexa says last week sucked. She lost and Nia and Lash got in her head. She says she was all alone and she wants to know if Charlotte was really sick.

Charlotte says she was sick. She asks Alexa if she knows how many title chances she gave up for the team.

Alexa and Charlotte ask each other if they have each other’s back.

Lash and Nia stop by to talk to Charlotte. Nia says that is typical Alexa. She makes you feel like she is the victim.

Flair says she does not trust them and you won’t like her response if you try to give her advice.

Match Number Two: Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair versus Kiana James and Giulia

James and Alexa start things off. Kiana pushes Alexa and Alexa slaps Kiana. Alexa with another slap when Kiana misses and Alexa with more strikes and a drop kick. iana iwht a knee to the midsection followed by a suplex. Flair tags in and she applies a waist lock. Kiana with a back elbow. Flair sends Kiana into the turnbuckles but Kiana with an uppercut. Kiana iwth a super kick but Flair with a thrust kick. Alexa tags in and Alexa kicks Kiana with help from Flair. Giulia tags in and Alexa punches Kiana. Giulia with a drop kick. Giulia tosses Alexa by the hair and she kicks Alexa and chokes her in the corner. Kiana tags in and she kicks Alexa.

Kiana with an elbow to the back ot the head. Kiana with a hard Irish whip. Kiana sends Alexa into the turnbuckles and Giulia tags in. Giulia stretches Alexa in the ropes. Giulia with a drop kick to the back and Kiana with a boot from the apron. GIulia with an elbow drop for a near fall. Giulia with kicks and head butts. Kiana tags in and she kicks Alexa. Kiana with a forearm to knock Flair off the apron and then she hits a suplex on Alexa for a near fall. Kiana gets Alexa up but Alexa counters with a sunset flip for a near fall. Kiana catches Alexa to stop her from making the tag and she runs Alexa into the turnbuckles and follows with back handsprings and a shoulder into the corner. James with a boot and Giulia with a missile drop kick for a near fall.

Giulia gets another near fall. Kiana tags in and Giulia sends Alexa into the turnbuckles and Giulia misses a shoulder. Kiana goes to the floor when Alexa moves. Kiana stops Alexa from making the tag but Alexa with a kick and Flair tags in. Flair with shoulder tackles and chops. Flair with chops to Kiana and Giulia. Flair with a walk over clothesline. Flair with a Flair flip and kicks to Giulia and Kiana. Flair goes up top and hits a cross body for a near fall. Flair runs into a boot but Flair with a boot of her own. Flair walks over Kiana and Giulia stops Flair from going up for a moonsault. Kiana pulls Flair off. Kiana with a spine buster and Giulia tags in and connects with a knee for a near fall.

Kiana is sent to the floor by Alexa but KIana pulls Alexa to the floor. Giulia with kicks to the head and Flair avoids a round kick. Flair with a forearm. Giulia with a forearm. Flair with a boot to Giulia. James tags in and James with a knee to Flair. Alexa tags in and hits Sister Abigail for the three count.

WInners: Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair

After the match, Nia Jax attacks GIulia and sends her into the apron. Lash Legend and Nia go after Flair. Nia gingerly sends Flair shoulder first into the ring post.

Giulia has some words for Nia and Kiana pulls her back and then holds her back.

We go to commercial.

Solo Sikoa tells Bo he is right. It is more than a lantern. He can see the fireflies across the world. They are now in his possession. Your legacy is in his hands. If you want the lantern back, you can put up the tag titles. Solo says he will take real good care of this and he will be with him when he takes out Damian Priest and brings the WWE title back to the family.

Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring.

Cody says it sounds a bit different and he says it is okay. If anything, it was becoming a bit episodic. He would come out, pound his fist three times, we say Whoa, then I come in the ring as champion and ask what do you want to talk about.

Cody says we will discuss Drew McIntyre. He said it was becoming episodic. He says he never mentioned why his podcast is named what it is or why he asks what do you want to talk about. He says he wanted the crowd to be part of things. Cody says maybe he got used to episodic and he did not see ways he could lose. Or, is Drew that good?

Cody can ask himself. What do Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan have in common? They are the only ones who went back to back at the Rumble. Only one did it three in a row. Cody says in a city that means a great deal to him where he wrestled for What Culture Pro Wrestling and a city that deserves a Wrestlemania. Cody says that Drew said there is no rematch. He will do it the old fashioned way.

Cody says he is the first entrant in the Royal Rumble.

Cody asks what do you want to talk about. Cody brings up Jacob Fatu. Cody says he saw it in Jacob. Jacob knows what ‘receipt’ means. You have the biggest receipt that he is going to hand out. You can come out and collect it in the ring or he can find you and break it off in your ass.

Cathy Kelley is with Matt Cardona.

She asks about his match against Trick Williams and trying to win the title.

Matt says he was hoping to face his buddy but now he can face Drew. They go way back. Drew’s first match in WWE was against him. He had to rediscover himself like Cody and Drew did. He has not won the World Title yet, but that is his goal. He says he is back to be the champion.

Match Number Three: Trick Williams versus Matt Cardona in a Who Gets to Face Three Other People to Try to Wrestle for the Title at Royal Rumble Match

They lock up and go to a stalemate. Trick pie faces Matt and Matt runs Trick into the turnbuckles. Matt with punches and Trick pie faces Matt. Matt with punches and forearms. Trick with a knee and slam. Trick with a shoulder tackle. Trick with a forearm to the back and he pie faces Matt again. Matt with a drop kick and a flatliner. Matt clotheslines Trick over the top rope to the floor. Matt with a drop kick through the ropes. Matt with a drop kick off the apron to Trick. Matt sends Trick back into the ring and Trick goes back to the floor. Matt grabs Trick by the hair but Trick trips Matt and pulls him to the floor. Trick sends Matt into the ringside barrier and gives him a flap jack onto the apron. Trick with punches and chops in the corner.

Trick with a flap jack and he chokes Matt in the ropes. Trick chokes Matt in the corner. Trick with an Irish whip and a neck breaker. Trick with a side head lock and Matt with punches. Trick with a jumping side kick for a near fall. Trick with punches. Trick with a reverse chin lock. Matt with a jaw breaker and Trick misses a bicycle kick. Trick with a kick and Matt with a kick. Matt blocks a kick and hits a cradle belly-to-back suplex. Matt with forearms in the corner and he sets for the Woo Woo Woo Boot in the corner. Matt with a Zig Zag for a near fall. Matt sets for a Tiger Driver but Trick with a back body drop and Matt counters into a sunset flip. Trick is sent into the turnbuckle and Matt sets for the Woo Woo Woo boot and Trick goes to the floor to avoid it. Matt with a drop kick through the ropes.

Trick brings Matt back into the ring and he hits a cyclone kick for a near fall. Trick goes for a uranage but Matt counters with a DDT. Matt misses a Rough Ryder but he hits Trick with a knee. Trick with a POUNCE followed by a jumping knee for the three count.

Winner: Trick Williams

After the match, Kit Wilson makes his way to the ring and stops to stare at Trick before making his way into the ring.

Kit punches Matt and sends him into the ring steps.

Kit struts into the ring.

Cathy is with Damian Priest and she asks about his match tonight.

Priest says he has been talking about Drew all day. Tonight is about Solo. Facing Solo isn’t an issue. Is it going to be one on one? In London, he won Money in the Bank. Tonight, if he has to do one versus all, he will do it again. He has to do whatever it takes to get to Drew.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kit says you know he is right. There is a problem and he is the solution. You need reassurance and leadership. You need him.

Jacbo Fatu shows up behind Kit and while Kit gyrates, he turns around into a super kick from Fatu.

Fatu with a back senton and a double jump moonsault. Fatu buffers in the ring as Kit disappears.

Fatu takes the mic and he tells Cody if you have something to say about him or to him, bring your punk ass out here now.

Cody’s music plays and he comes to the ring.

Cody punches Fatu and Fatu punches back. They go back and forth. Fatu with shoulders in the corner and Cody with punhes.

Security comes out as they prepare to be murder death killed by Fatu and Cody.

Aldis stands in the ring between them and he warns them but Cody breaks free of his cluster and goes after Fatu.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Cody Rhodes faces Jacob Fatu next week at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Match Number Four: Solo Sikoa versus Damian Priest in a One of These Two Men get to Wrestle Next Saturday in a Four Way Match Match

They lock up and Solo with a side head lock. Solo with a shoulder tackle that sends Priest into the ropes and Priest with a shoulder tackle. Solo with head butts and he punches Priest. Priest with a leaping back elbow. Priest with a kick and he sets for Razor’s Edge but Solo blocks it and punches Priest. Priest with a super kick and Solo goes to the floor. Priest sets for a running shoulder to Solo but he is stopped by the unpainted warriors. Priest misses a kick and gets caught in the ropes. Solo kicks Priest to the floor and Solo distracts the referee and Tama and Mateo take care of Priest. Solo sends Priest into the announce table. They return to the ring and Solo with head butts. They go back to the floor.

Solo sends Priest into the announce table. Priest with a flatliner onto the announce table. Priest with a forearm and he misses a rebound clothesline. Solo with a Samoan drop for a near fall. Solo punches Priest in the corner and he sets for the running hip and hits it. Solo with another running hip into the corner. Solo goes for a third hip but Priest gets up and hits a spinning heel kick. Priest and Solo return to their feet. They charge at each other in the middle of the ring and then they exchange punches. Priest boxes the ears and he kicks Solo. Priest with a rolling elbow but Solo with a head butt. Priest with a super kick and Solo with a super kick. Priest with two round kicks and a flying punch. Priest with an elbow into the corner and a leaping flatliner for a near fall. Talla crotches Priest on the turnbuckles and the referee sees Priest in pain, but did not see it so Talla is forced to the back. Priest escapes a Super Samoan Drop and Priest with Razor’s Edge for a near fall.

The straps come down for Priest and he sets for South of Heaven but Tama gets on the apron to distract the refeee. Loa distracts Priest. Solo misses a Samoan Spike but hits a uranage. Solo with a frog splash for a near fall.

We get a blipvert and the lights go out.

The lights come back o and Solo and priest are down while the Wyatts stand on the announce table behind the Solo Squad. They fight into the crowd. Howdy sends Mateo into security and then Solo sends Howdy into the announce table to maintain possession of the lantern.

Priest grabs Solo and hits South of Heaven for the three count.

Winner: Damian Priest

After the match, Howdy gets his lantern back but Talla Tonga with a boot to Howdy and the lantern is back in Solo’s possession.

Sami Zayn walks in the back and Drew stops him. He asks Sami if he remembers what he said last week. It is lucky you aren’t a betting man.

Sami says a part of him wanted Drew to win. He is going to go out there to go to war against Ilja and he is going to win. Next week, he will win the Number One Contender’s match in his home town. They will meet again at the Rumble.

Drew says he has beaten Sami 11 times and Sami has 0 wins. Nothing will change if you make it to the Royal Rumble.

Match Number Five: Carmelo Hayes versus Leon Slater for the Men’s United States Championship

They lock up and Hayes with a side head lock and take down. Leon with a head scissors and Hayes escapes. Leon with a side head lock take down and Hayes with a head scissors. Leon floats over on an Irish whip. Leon and Hayes get near falls. Hayes with a springboard clothesline and he chops Slater. Hayes with forearms and chops. Leon with a chop. Hayes with a kick and chop. Hayes appears to have hurt his knee when he flips over Leon. Hayes with a waist lock and Leon holds on to the ropes to avoid an O’Connor Roll. Leon wiht a kick. Leon with a handspring back elbow and Hayes goes to the floor. Leon with a pescado. Leon goes up top and he hits a cross body for a near fall.

Hayes pushes Leon away so he can regroup. Hayes with a waist lock and Leon with a standing switch and a body scissors and rollup for a near fall. Hayes with a back elbow. Hayes with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Hayes continues to check on his knee and the referee checks to see how Hayes is. Hayes goes to the turnbuckles to punch Leon. Hayes with a snap mare but Leon with a chop. Hayes with a shoulder from the apron and he leap frogs Leon and hits a drop kick after avoiding a clothesline. Hayes continues to hold his knee. Hayes sets for a suplex but Leon blocks it. Leon with a drop kick into the corner for a near fall.

Leon misses a springboard back elbow and Hayes misses a springboard clothesline. Leon with a springboard flip Side Russian Leg Sweep and both are down. Leon with chops. Hayes with a forearm and Leon with a forearm of his own. Leon with a boot to the head and Hayes avoids a kick to the back of the leg. Hayes with La Mistica and a twisting cutter for a near fall. Leon blocks First 48 and he goes for a Boston Crab. Hayes counters with an inside cradle for a near fall. Leon with a jumping side kick for a near fall. Leon goes up top and Hayes goes to the apron. Leon leaps over Hayes on the apron and Hayes with a chop. Leon gets Hayes on his shoulders but Hayes gets to his feet. Leon drops Hayes on the top rope. Hayes catches Leon off the ropes and gets a near fall with a sunset flip. Leon and Hayes go back and forth with near falls. Leon with a flip rana for a near fall.

Leon sends Hayes to the apron and Hayes falls to the floor. Leon with a twisting flip dive over the ring post onto Hayes. Leon goes up top and he misses the swanton 450. Hayes with First 48 and he gets a near fall. Hayes goes to the turnbuckles but he holds his knee. Leon stops Hayes and Leon with an uppercut. Leon sets for a superplex but Hayes counters with a super cutter for the three count.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (retains championship)

Shinsuke Nakamura watches in the back and Tama Tonga shows up. Tama says that Nakamura had his chance and he blew it. When they take the tag titles, the US title is his. We go way back and this is your one and only warning. He tells Nakamura to stay out of his way.

Nakamura speaks to Tama in Japanese and he walks away.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae walk in the back and he talks about how they got Axiom and Frazer last week.

Axiom shows up and he tells Johnny to give him the mask back.

Johnny says he doesn’t have the mask since he gave it to Candice.

Johnny turns and sees another Axiom but it is Nathan Frazer.

Frazer punches Johnny and tells him they are wrestling next week and then Axiom will get his mask back.

Match Number Six: Chelsea Green versus Jordynne Grace

In progress now …