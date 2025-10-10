WWE begins a stretch of shows “Down Under” today.

The WWE Crown Jewel: Perth “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown emanates from the RAC Arena this morning.

Featured below are WWE SmackDown spoilers for the October 10, 2025 episode.

* A video package highlighting the WWE Crown Jewel Championships opens the show.

* Cody Rhodes says he might be Seth Rollins’ Achilles heel. He admits the QB1 moniker is a nickname and that WWE has assembled the greatest team ever. He puts over Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, and CM Punk as those who can step up if he’s down. He also names Rollins. The crowd chants that Rollins is a wanker.

* Chelsea Green offers Stephanie Vaquer a spot in her Secret Hervice. Tiffany Stratton walks up and Chelsea leaves.

* Jacob Fatu confronts Cody Rhodes backstage. After Cody walks off, Drew McIntyre attacks Fatu.

* Shinsuke Nakamura answered the WWE United States Title open challenge of Sami Zayn.

* WWE United States Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura ended in a DQ when Tama Tonga attacked Nakamura

* MFTs (Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, Tama Tonga, & Tonga Loa) attacked Zayn and Nakamura.

* Nick Aldis tells McIntyre that he will face Fatu next Friday. Fatu attacks McIntyre. Officials break them up.

