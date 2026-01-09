WWE kicked off the Road to Royal Rumble: Riyadh this week with the start of their Road To Royal Rumble European tour, with the first show taking place in Leipzig, Germany on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, things continued with the first televised event as part of the tour that will lead up to the highly-anticipated WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event on January 31, 2026.

WWE SmackDown took place live at 2/1c from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany on Friday, January 9, 2026, with the show airing live internationally on Netflix, and airing via tape delay in the usual 8/7c timeslot on the USA Network for fans in North America.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown spoilers from Berlin, Germany for the January 9, 2026 episode.

Randy Orton & Trick Williams Kick Things Off

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome everyone to the show, and then we head down to ringside to get things officially off-and-running. The theme for “The Viper” hits and the Berlin crowd explodes and sings along as Randy Orton makes his way to the ring.

Once he settles inside the squared circle, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend soaks in the continued love from the German fans. His music dies down and he begins by welcoming the people of Berlin to WWE SmackDown. As he goes to continue, he is cut off by the theme for Trick Williams.

Williams, who is advertised to compete in singles action on today’s show against Rey Fenix, gives a Lash Legend alert before he tells Randy he has to stop him. He says everyone comes out and says it will be their year. Trick wants to be real.

He says a new star has arrived and his name is Trick Williams. He says he doesn’t know about Germany but every other country loves some Trick Willy. He is 6 foot 5, 250 pounds. He tells Randy to do the math. He says this isn’t 2006, it is 2026, let’s talk about it. Randy looks around and he asks Trick if he wants to talk about it.

Randy says he is 6 foot 5 and weighs 270 pounds. The only number that matters is 14 because that is how many world titles he has won. He says that Trick looks like a star and he oozes confidence. There is one thing he is not sure about. You chose to interrupt him. He says he doesn’t know if Trick has the brains.

Trick says he wants to be real. He says Randy is one of the best and he appreciates the nice words. You said he doesn’t have the brains, but he is out here to brush up against one of the greatest and steal the opportunity. Trick wants to talk about it.

He respects Randy and came to Berlin to put him on notice. This is the year of Trick Williams. Trick poses. Randy says he doesn’t know what they teach you in NXT, but you don’t turn your back on him. He will give him this one. Do it again and you won’t be whooping that trick, but he will be kicking your ass.

Trick knocks the mic out of Randy’s hand and Randy with a punch and uppercut followed by an IEDDT. Miz attacks Randy Orton and kicks him. Miz goes for a Skull Crushing Finale but Randy counters into an RKO. The lights go down as Randy makes his way up the aisle to wrap up the opening segment.

Rey Fenix vs. Trick Williams

As Orton is heading up the entrance ramp, Rey Fenix makes his way out for his scheduled singles showdown against Trick Williams. As Fenix heads to the ring, he and Orton cross paths and bump fists. Orton says something to Fenix before they continue on their respective paths.

Fenix heads to the ring for opening action against the former NXT World Champion. They lock up and Trick pushes Rey away. Trick poses and he pushes Rey away again. Trick and Rey have words for each other. Trick pulls Rey down by the mask and Rey goes for a hip toss but Trick blocks it.

Rey lands on his feet and he gets a near fall with a rollup. Trick with a crucifix for a near fall. Rey with a sunset flip for a near fall. Trick pushes Rey away on a waist lock. Trick with a shoulder tackle. Rey with a forearm and Trick with a chop. Trick with a hard Irish whip.

Trick with chops and an Irish whip but Rey swings in the ropes and he connects with a shoulder. Rey with a wrist lock and he goes for a springboard move but Trick gets away. Rey hits a springboard drop kick that sends Trick to the floor. Rey teases a suicide dive and hangs in the ropes.

Trick with a jumping side kick and he gets a near fall. Trick with a kick. Trick with a tilt-a-whirl slam. Trick with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Trick sends Rey to the floor and Trick follows. Trick Irish whips Rey into the ring post and ring steps. Trick with chops.

Trick Irish whips Rey into the ring steps. Trick rolls Rey back into the ring and he Irish whips Rey and kicks him in the corner. Rey rolls to the floor. Rey gets back to the apron and he kicks Rey. Trick with a spinning back heel kick for a near fall.

Trick with punches. Rey with chops and Trick with a kick. Rey with a chop and Trick with a punch. Trick goes for a suplex but Rey with a knee to counter into an inside cradle for a near fall. Rey with a series of kicks and Trick goes to the mat.

Rey with forearms and Trick punches back. Rey with more forearms. Trick with a pop up uppercut for a near fall. Trick with a knee to the midsection and an Irish whip. Rey with a thrust kick. Rey goes for a rolling move but Trick gets Rey on his shoulders.

Rey with elbows to get to his feet. Rey with a kick in the corner. Rey with a chop and he puts Trick on the turnbuckles. Rey sets for a rana but Trick stops him. Rey with elbows to block a super uranage. Rey with a super rana for a near fall.

Rey goes up top and he goes for a moonsault but Trick gets his feet up. Trick with a cyclone kick for a near fall. Trick with a uranage for a near fall. Trick misses a splash into the corner and Rey with a springboard back heel kick and more kicks.

Rey with a tornado reverse DDT for a near fall. Rey with a scorpion kick and he hits the running kick on the top rope. Rey goes to the turnbuckles and he is caught by Trick. Rey with a victory roll for a near fall. Trick reverses and has a handful of tights for the three count.

Winner: Trick Williams

Backstage With Giulia

Byron Saxton is with Giulia and Kiana James. Byron asks what does last week’s win mean. She says the title is back where it belongs. Kiana says that Giulia is an asset whose upside has not been accounted for. Giulia says tonight she will make an example out of Alexa Bliss. She walks off as the show heads to a commercial break.

